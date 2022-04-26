Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.79) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.36).
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 787.25 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 627.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
