Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.79) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.36).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 787.25 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 627.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.83), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($209,131.05).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

