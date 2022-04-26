Drax Group plc (DRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 792 ($10.09) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.51.
DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.36).
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
