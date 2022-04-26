DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

DTM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,449,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $128,433,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

