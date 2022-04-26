DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
DTM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
