Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCO opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

