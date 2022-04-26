Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:DCO traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $632.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.