DuPont de Nemours (DD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.