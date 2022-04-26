Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($49.95).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DUE opened at €24.68 ($26.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($47.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

