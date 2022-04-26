Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 14.79% 9.28% 1.05% PCB Bancorp 40.14% 16.32% 1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Bancorp Montana and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.67%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $97.52 million 1.47 $14.42 million $2.16 9.91 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.14 $40.10 million $2.62 8.02

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 full-service branches, 1 community banking office, and 25 automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

