Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

