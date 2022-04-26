EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

