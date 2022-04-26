EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.690-$6.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.690 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.