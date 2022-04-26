easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 750 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.56) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.20) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.60 ($8.89).
LON:EZJ traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 553.20 ($7.05). 3,578,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 554.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 585.45. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($13.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
