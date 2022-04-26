Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

ETN traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,051. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

