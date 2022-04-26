Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q1 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETN opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

