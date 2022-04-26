Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.27.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

