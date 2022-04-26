Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to near $1.22 EPS.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.52. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,161,000 after buying an additional 107,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

