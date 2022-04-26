Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of near $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27.

Shares of ECL opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ecolab by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

