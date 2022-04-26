Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.400-$4.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 264,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Edison International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

