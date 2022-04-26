Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

