EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.27) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

