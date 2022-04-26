Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.52.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Barclays PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,511,000 after purchasing an additional 560,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

