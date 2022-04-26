Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.52.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 3,478,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,443. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

