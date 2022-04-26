eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHTH stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eHealth by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in eHealth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

