Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFGSY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($127.74) to €125.60 ($135.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($129.03) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($113.98) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $$19.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

