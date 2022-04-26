Eight Capital Analysts Give Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) a C$3.00 Price Target

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SOU stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.72. 165,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

