Eight Capital Analysts Give Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) a C$3.00 Price Target

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SOU stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.72. 165,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Southern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
