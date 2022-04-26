EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EJFI remained flat at $GBX 124 ($1.58) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,761. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £75.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.52.
