EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EJFI remained flat at $GBX 124 ($1.58) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,761. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £75.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.52.

Get EJF Investments alerts:

About EJF Investments (Get Rating)

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.