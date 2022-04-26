Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $18,508,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

