Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 69

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 79 to SEK 69 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of EKTAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,396. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Elekta AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

