Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 69

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 79 to SEK 69 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of EKTAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,396. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.00.
About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.