Eli Samaha Acquires 13,735 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 13,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,917,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha bought 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

PFSW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 98,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,599. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

