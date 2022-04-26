Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 351.39% from the stock’s current price.

ELYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

ELYM opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Equities analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

