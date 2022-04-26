Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELMUF. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.