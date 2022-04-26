Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ellomay Capital stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

