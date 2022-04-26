Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) PT Lowered to SEK 73.30

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of THQQF opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

