Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55. Embraer has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 52,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 562,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

