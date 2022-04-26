Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.