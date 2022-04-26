EnerSys Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of ENS opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

