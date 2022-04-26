EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 242.31 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

