Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
Ennis stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $459.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
