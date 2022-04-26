Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Ennis stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. Ennis has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ennis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the second quarter worth $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.