Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

EBF opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50. Ennis has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $459.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

