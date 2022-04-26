Enova International (ENVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

