Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ESVIF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

