Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.63% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.78.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $110.96. 28,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

