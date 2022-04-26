Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.070 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.07 EPS.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.11.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

