Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.11.

ENTG opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Entegris by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,252,000 after buying an additional 124,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

