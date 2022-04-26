Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.11.

Entegris stock opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 564.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Entegris by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

