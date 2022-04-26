Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.10. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

