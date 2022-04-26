Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

