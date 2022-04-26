Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 12th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

