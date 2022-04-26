Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.